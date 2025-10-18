D.C. United plays Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw to spoil Brad Guzan’s final game

ATLANTA (AP) — Gabriel Pirani scored in the 67th minute as D.C. United played Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw…

ATLANTA (AP) — Gabriel Pirani scored in the 67th minute as D.C. United played Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night to spoil Brad Guzan’s final match.

Guzan, the former U.S. national team player, announced on Tuesday that he will retire after the 2025 MLS season. Guzan made 552 appearances with Atlanta and helped the team win the 2018 MLS Cup and the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

D.C. United (5-18-11) was without goalkeeper Luis Barraza and defender Aaron Herrera due to red cards in the previous match against Charlotte FC.

Atlanta (5-16-13) was without four key players in Will Reilly, Matthew Eddwards, Brooks Lennon, and Ajani Fortune due to injuries.

Miguel Almirón, who leads Atlanta with seven assists, opened the scoring in the third minute for United’s first goal in the last four matches.

Atlanta is winless in the last six matches across all competitions.

The previous match in the series on July 5 ended in a 0-0 draw.

