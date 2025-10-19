Atlanta United fires coach Ronny Deila following 5-16-3 record in his only season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila was fired Sunday, one day after the end of a 5-16-3 season.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila was fired Sunday, one day after the end of a 5-16-3 season.

Deila was dismissed after only one season.

Atlanta United CEO and president Garth Lagerwey said a global search for a replacement would begin immediately.

“It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United’s best interest to move the team in a different direction,” Lagerwey said in a statement released by the team.

“Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible.”

Lagerwey said he thanked Deila “for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The season ended with Saturday night’s 1-1 draw with D.C. United in the final appearance by longtime goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Deila was hired by Atlanta United on Dec. 20, 2024. The move brought Deila back to Major League Soccer three years after he guided New York City FC to the 2021 championship.

Deila was given a three-year deal to replace Rob Valentino, who served as interim coach after Gonzalo Pineda was fired in June 2024.

Atlanta United had immediate success after entering the league in 2017, making the playoffs in its debut season and winning the MLS Cup the following year, while setting numerous league attendance records.

Atlanta hasn’t claimed a trophy since the 2019 season, when it captured both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in addition to making a run to the MLS Eastern Conference final.

