Indiana Vassilev scores a goal in each half as the Union beat D.C. United 6-0

Indiana Vassilev scored a goal in each half, Mikael Uhre and Milan Iloski each tallied three goal contributions, and the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 6-0.

Danley Jean Jacques (21) of the Philadelphia Union blocks a shot attempt from Gabriel Pirani (10) of D.C. United in the second half at Audi Field on Sept. 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Philadelphia blanked D.C. United 6-0. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Jamie Sabau) Danley Jean Jacques (21) of the Philadelphia Union blocks a shot attempt from Gabriel Pirani (10) of D.C. United in the second half at Audi Field on Sept. 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Philadelphia blanked D.C. United 6-0. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Jamie Sabau) WASHINGTON (AP) — Indiana Vassilev scored a goal in each half, Mikael Uhre and Milan Iloski each tallied three goal contributions, and the Philadelphia Union beat D.C. United 6-0 on a rainy Saturday night.

Philadelphia (19-7-6), which was without leading scorer Tai Baribo due to yellow card accumulation, earned its 19th regular-season win — equaling the club record set in 2022.

The Union scored two minutes apart in the first half to take a 3-0 lead on Vassilev’s first goal. Vassilev was left wide open in the 36th minute to one-touch a rebound.

Philadelphia also scored two goals in two minutes early in the second half. Iloski made it 4-0 in the 49th and Vassilev slotted home Uhre’s pass to the penalty spot two minutes later for his third career brace.

Philadelphia became the first team in MLS history to score at least five goals on the road against a single opponent on three different regular-season occasions — doing so at D.C. United in 2019, ’22 and ’25.

D.C. United (5-17-10) entered one of four teams in the Eastern Conference with only five wins.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.