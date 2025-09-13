Alex Freeman scores in second half to help Orlando City earn 1-1 draw with DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie defender Alex Freeman scored the equalizer early in the second half as Orlando City settled for…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie defender Alex Freeman scored the equalizer early in the second half as Orlando City settled for a 1-1 draw with D.C. United despite playing with a man advantage over the final 43 minutes Saturday night.

Freeman tied it unassisted in the 53rd minute with his fifth goal. DC United defender Lukas MacNaughton was tagged with a red card four minutes later.

DC United took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute when Jackson Hopkins used assists from defender Conner Antley and rookie João Peglow to score his third goal of the season. Antley’s assist was his first this season and second in 23 career appearances. Peglow notched his fourth assist.

Pedro Gallese finished with two saves for Orlando City (13-7-9).

Luis Barraza turned away 10 shots for DC United (5-15-10).

Orlando City will host Nashville SC on Saturday. DC United travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

