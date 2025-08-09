Revolution blank D.C. United 2-0 to end nine-match winless streak

Leo Campana and Carles Gil scored eight minutes apart in the second half to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Leo Campana and Carles Gil scored eight minutes apart in the second half and Matt Turner posted a clean sheet in his first start since 2022 to lead New England to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night, ending the Revolution’s nine-match winless run.

Neither team found the net until Campana scored in the 62nd minute to give the Revolution (7-11-7) the lead. Gil collected his ninth assist on Campana’s fifth goal.

Gil gave New England a two-goal lead in the 70th minute when he took a pass from 17-year-old defender Peyton Miller and scored for the eighth time. Miller’s assist was his second in 20 appearances this season after getting his first in 10 appearances a year ago.

Turner finished with four saves and earned his 23rd shutout for the Revolution dating to 2018.

Rookie Kim Joon-Hong saved one shot in his eighth start for DC United (4-15-7), which saw its winless run reach nine.

The Revolution had surrendered 12 goals in losing four of their previous five matches.

The Revs beat DC for the first time since July 15, 2023, to even the all-time series at 37-37-16. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in Washington in May.

DC United’s minus-29 goal differential is the worst in the league.

New England will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. DC United travels to play Montreal on Saturday.

