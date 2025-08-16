Live Radio
Jackson Hopkins scores 1st MLS goal for DC United in 1-1 tie with Montreal

The Associated Press

August 16, 2025, 9:52 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Jackson Hopkins scored his first goal in MLS on Saturday night for D.C. United in a 1-1 tie with CF Montreal.

D.C. (4-15-8) snapped five-game road losing streak.

Hopkins, a 21-year-old homegrown in his fourth MLS season, opened the scoring in the 28th minute. The 6-foot-2 midfielder bent a low shot from the top of the penalty arc inside the left post to give United a 1-0 lead.

Caden Clark re-directed a misplayed pass by Aarón Herrera to Prince Owusu, who fed a charging Luca Petrasso for the finish from the edge of the 6-yard box to make it 1-1 in the 41st.

United’s Luis Barraza stopped two shots.

Montreal (4-15-8) is unbeaten in three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Thomas Gillier had two saves for Montreal. The 21-year-old made his first career start last Saturday in a 1-1 tie with Atlanta.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie on March 13.

