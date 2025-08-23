Live Radio
Home » DC United » Baltasar Rodríguez scores 1st…

Baltasar Rodríguez scores 1st MLS goal for Miami in 1-1 tie with DC United

The Associated Press

August 23, 2025, 10:04 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baltasar Rodríguez scored his first career goal in MLS for Inter Miami in a 1-1 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

D.C. (4-15-9), which is winless in 11 consecutive games, was eliminated from playoff contention.

Rodríguez, a 22-year-old who made is seventh appearance in MLS, made it 1-1 in the 64th minute. Rodrigo De Paul’s arcing corner kick slipped untouched through the area and skipped twice before Rodríguez bent a first-touch shot from outside the area into the side-net.

Jackson Hopkins scored a goal for the second consecutive game to give D.C. a 1-0 lead in the 13th. The 21-year-old Hopkins, who scored his first career goal in MLS last Saturday in a 1-1 tie with Montreal, put away an arcing first-touch entry pass played by Matti Peltola — off a long clearance —- from the center of the area.

Miami had 64% possession but was outshot 8-4 in the first half and trailed 1-0 at halftime.

Rocco Ríos Novo had a save for Miami (13-5-7).

United’s Christian Benteke served a one-game suspension (yellow card accumulation).

Luis Barraza stopped two shots for D.C. United.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up