Lorenzo Insigne scores, Sean Johnson has clean sheet in Toronto’s 2-0 win over DC United

TORONTO (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scored early in the second half and played a role in DC United’s own goal…

TORONTO (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scored early in the second half and played a role in DC United’s own goal as Toronto defeated United 2-0 on Saturday.

Toronto’s Sean Johnson had five saves for the clean sheet.

Toronto had 13 shots in the first half, five of them on goal but did not break through against DC United’s Luis Barraza.

Insigne’s goal came early in the 49th minute, going low to deliver a header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. The assist went to Theo Corbeanu.

In the 66th minute, Lucas Bartlett of D.C. United scored an own goal when he tried to make a sliding stop on a pass by Insigne.

Barraza finished with eight saves.

Toronto won for just the second time this season and improved to 2-6-4 for 10 points.

DC United fell to 3-6-3 and remained at 12 points.

Toronto and United are two of the 10 founding clubs in MLS in 1996. DC United leads the series 18-13-13.

This was Toronto’s third game in a four-match MLS homestand. The homestand concludes on Wednesday against Cincinnati.

United had won two of their last three in MLS play coming in.

DC United hosts New York City on Wednesday. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.