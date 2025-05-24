Harper and Sofo each score a goal as Red Bulls beat DC United 2-0

Cameron Harper and Mohammed Sofo each scored a goal to help the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night.

New York (6-6-3) had lost back-to-back games for the first time this season,

Carlos Miguel Coronel finished with six saves and has six shutouts this season for the Red Bulls.

Harper opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Wiki Carmona stole a pass near midfield and raced down the left side before he played a centering pass to the top of the area, where Emil Forsberg fed a streaking Harper on the right side for a one-touch shot that slipped just inside the left post.

Sofo subbed on in the 85th and capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a rolling shot from the left-center of the area.

Luis Barraza had three saves for D.C. United (3-7-5), who beat the Red Bulls 2-1 on April 19.

