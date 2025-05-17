Live Radio
Brian Gutiérrez scores twice and Chicago blasts Charlotte 4-1 in MLS

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 9:55 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brian Gutiérrez had two goals and an assist and Chicago defeated Charlotte 4-1 on Saturday night for the Fire’s third straight MLS game without a loss.

Slumping Charlotte has lost five in a row in MLS play.

In the 42nd minute, Jonathan Bamba opened the scoring with a right-footed shot from the left half-space outside the box to the lower left central zone. Gutiérrez assisted.

Gutiérrez and Philip Zinckernagel added back-to-back goals in a four-minute stretch of the second half, giving Chicago a commanding 3-0 lead. In the 60th minute, Gutiérrez scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. In the 64th, Philip Zinckernagel followed with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the central bottom zone. Andrew Gutman assisted.

Leading 3-1 in the 79th minute, Gutiérrez capped the scoring with a penalty shot to the lower right zone.

Chicago had 10 shots on goal to five for Charlotte and a 25-12 advantage in total attempts.

Charlotte’s goal was scored by Patrick Agyemang in the 70th minute.

Chicago (5-4-4, 19 points) visits New England in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on Tuesday. The Fire, with a draw and two wins in the past three MLS matches, visit New York City in MLS play on May 25.

Charlotte (6-7-1, 19 points) visits D.C. United in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday then returns to MLS action at home against Columbus on Saturday.

