Orlando scores four goals to back Javier Otero’s first MLS start, a 4-1 win over DC United

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Four players scored, goalkeeper Javier Otero had a clean sheet for the first 90 minutes in his first MLS start and Orlando City SC blew past DC United 4-1 on Saturday night.

Luis Muriel scored first with a header from the center of the box in the 21st minute. It was his second goal in the last two matches.

In the 44th minute, Martín Ojeda scored with a left-footed shot from the central position outside the box, and the score was 2-0 at halftime. Ojeda went on to have two assists in the match.

Early in the second half, Alex Freeman scored with a header from the center of the box to make it 3-0.

In the 56th minute, Marco Pašalić scored with a left-footed shot from the central position outside the box. Pašalić has four goals this season.

The 4-0 lead stood until second-half stoppage time when DC United’s Lukas MacNaughton scored with a header from the center of the box to the lower right central zone. It was MacNaughton’s first start and first goal of the MLS season.

Otero, who made five saves, got his first start with starting keeper Pedro Gallese out with Peru on international duty. Otero made his MLS debut last season after subbing in for Mason Stajduhar against New York City FC.

DC United (1-1-3) hosts Columbus on Saturday.

Orlando (2-2-1) visits LA Galaxy on Saturday.

