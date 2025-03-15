Montreal’s Jonathan Sirois, DC United’s Kim Joon Hong duel to scoreless draw

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonathan Sirois finished with seven saves for CF Montreal and Kim Joon Hong stopped three shots for…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonathan Sirois finished with seven saves for CF Montreal and Kim Joon Hong stopped three shots for D.C. United in a scoreless draw at Audi Field on Saturday night.

Sirois had four saves in the first half for Montreal (0-3-1) and a couple of point-blank ones in the second to help the club earn its first point of the season. Sirois had a league-leading 15 saves in three straight losses on the road to begin the season — posting five in each. It was the 20th shutout of his career in his third full season.

Hong, a 21-year-old rookie, earned his first clean sheet in his fourth start for DC United (1-0-3).

Sirois saved four shots, and Hong wasn’t tested in the first half.

Christian Benteke had a goal waived off for a handball foul in the 30th minute for DC United. The reigning Golden Boot winner with 23 goals last season had scored a goal in each of the first three matches this season.

The all-time series is tied at 10-10-10.

Montreal has not scored since a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United in the season opener.

DC United travels to play Orlando City on Saturday. Montreal, which opens the season with seven straight matches on the road, plays at Nashville SC on Saturday.

