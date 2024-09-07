Christian Benteke, Gabriel Pirani lead DC United to 2-1 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Benteke and Gabriel Pirani scored three minutes apart in the first half to spark D.C. United…

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Benteke and Gabriel Pirani scored three minutes apart in the first half to spark D.C. United to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Benteke gave DC United (8-12-8) the lead in the 26th minute with his league-leading 18th goal of the season. Pirani found the net for the fourth time this season for a two-goal lead. Mateusz Klich had assists on both goals, giving him 10 this season. Pedro Santos collected his fourth assist on Benteke’s goal.

Chicago pulled within a goal in the 54th minute when defender Andrew Gutman found the net for the first time this season — unassisted.

Alex Bono turned away one shot in goal for DC United.

Chris Brady finished with one save for the Fire (6-14-8).

Benteke’s goal ties him with Roy Lassiter (18 in 1998-99) for fourth most goals in a single season in the club’s history. Raul Diaz Arce set the club record with 23 in 1996.

DC United heads back home to play New York City FC on Saturday. The Fire will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.