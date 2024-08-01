Signed to Jay-Z agency and a stablemate of Vinicius Junior, Kevin Paredes is shining at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Kevin Paredes’ star potential was already identified by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports agency. Now he’s showcasing his…

PARIS (AP) — Kevin Paredes’ star potential was already identified by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports agency. Now he’s showcasing his talent on the Olympic stage by helping the United States men’s soccer team advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time since 2000.

“I think that this tournament could be breaking point for him in his career,” U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said after Paredes scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Guinea that set up a quarterfinals match against Morocco in Paris on Friday.

The 21-year-old forward, who plays for Wolfsburg in Germany, joined Roc Nation’s roster of world-class players in April that includes some of the biggest names in soccer such as Vinicius Junior, Kevin De Bruyne and Endrick. It seemed like perfect timing with the Copa America due to be staged in the U.S., providing an opportunity for Paredes to take his profile to a new level.

Instead he was left off then-coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man squad for the tournament, and the Americans were eliminated at the group stage.

“My goal was to play in Copa America and I was going to do whatever it takes to play in Copa America. I kind of let myself down not being part of the squad, but I knew that the Olympics were coming and this could be a big point for me as well to help the country in a big tournament,” Paredes said. “I’m really happy that they gave me another opportunity to show myself.”

Paredes, who can play as a left back or a winger, is still establishing himself, but was USA’s young player of the year in 2023 and had broken into the senior national team before being left off the Copa team.

From South Riding, Virginia, he came through D.C. United’s youth system before joining Wolfsburg in 2022 for $7.35 million.

He made 29 first team appearances last season and became a regular starter from January.

Against Guinea, Paredes became the second U.S. men’s player to score two goals in a game at the Olympics — following Rick Davis in 1984.

“He has a lot of qualities and he’s always trying to be clinical, but he’s getting more mature in a final third and it’s great for his future as a player,” Mitrovic said. “He’s playing now in Bundesliga, which is one of the top five leagues and playing at a very, very good club.

“But I think he can establish himself like one of the best players in his club and maybe make steps to some other clubs in the future and playing for our senior team as well.”

For now Paredes’ focus is on the Olympics and trying to help the U.S. reach the semifinals.

“I have high expectations for myself coming into this group,” he said. “I’m not looking too far ahead and whatever way that he (Mitrovic) wants me to help the team, I’m going to do whatever it takes to help this country to win.”

