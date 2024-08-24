Live Radio
Lletget scores goal, adds 2 assists as FC Dallas beats DC United 4-3

The Associated Press

August 24, 2024, 9:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sebastian Lletget scored a goal and added two assists, Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored his first goal of the season and FC Dallas beat D.C. United 4-3 Saturday night.

Asier Illarramendi played an arcing ball-in to the back post and Lletget bounced a header off the ground and into the net to give Dallas (9-11-6) the lead for good at 2-1 in the 21st minute.

D. C. United’s Christian Benteke opened the scoring in the second minute. The 33-year-old Designated Player has 17 goals this season, tied with Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango for most in MLS.

Nkosi Tafari scored in the ninth to make it 1-1 when he side-footed a volley, off a corner kick by Lletget, inside the back post.

Paul Arriola added a goal in the 40th minute, United’s David Schnegg answered in the 42nd and Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored in the 44th to make it 4-2.

Jared Stroud bounced a rolling shot from the right side of the area off the back post into the net to cap the scoring in the 48th minute.

D.C. United (6-12-8) played a man down after Boris Enow — who was shown a yellow card in the 34th — was shown a red card in first-half stoppage time.

Dallas had four different players score a goal in the same half for the first time since 2019 and just the second since 2010.

