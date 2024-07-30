Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, July 31 HORSE RACING 10 a.m. FS2 — The Sussex…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 31

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Baltimore

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR Washington at Arizona (4:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Oakland at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham at Team K League All-Stars

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Irapuato, Mexico

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Detroit City FC at Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at D.C. United, Group K

9:55 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Betis vs. Manchester United, San Diego

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Honduras vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal, Irapuato, Mexico

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

