Live Radio
Home » DC United » Sports on TV for…

Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 31

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 10:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 31

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, England

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Baltimore

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR Washington at Arizona (4:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Oakland at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham at Team K League All-Stars

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Irapuato, Mexico

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Detroit City FC at Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at D.C. United, Group K

9:55 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Betis vs. Manchester United, San Diego

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Honduras vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal, Irapuato, Mexico

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up