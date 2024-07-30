Sports on TV for Wednesday, July 31

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, July 31
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, England
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Baltimore
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR Washington at Arizona (4:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Oakland at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Tottenham at Team K League All-Stars
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal, Irapuato, Mexico
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Detroit City FC at Hartford Athletic
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Arsenal vs. Liverpool, Philadelphia
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Santos Laguna at D.C. United, Group K
9:55 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Real Betis vs. Manchester United, San Diego
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Honduras vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal, Irapuato, Mexico
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington, D.C.-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.