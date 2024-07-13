Cristian Dájome scores 2 goals, DC United beats Nashville 2-1, snaps 11-game winless streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in nearly three calendar years — Saturday…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in nearly three calendar years — Saturday night to help D.C. United beat Nashville SC 2-1 and snap an 11-game winless streak.

D.C. United (5-11-8), which was coming off a 5-0 loss to Orlando City, won for the first time since a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United on May 11.

Dájome redirected a header played by Christian Benteke into the net to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute and then gave D.C. United the lead in the 55th when he blasted a shot from outside the area into the top corner of the net. The 30-year-old Dájome scored multiple goals for the first timee since he scored both goals for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-2 tie with Minnesota United on July 31, 2021.

D.C. United had 79% possession and outshot Nashville 18-10, including 7-3 on target.

Nashville (6-9-8) has lost four games in a row by a combined score of 10-3.

Alex Bono had two saves for D.C. United.

Teal Bunbury, near the corner of the 6-yard box, flicked a header, off a throw-in by Daniel Lovitz, to the back post where a charging Tyler Boyd put away a half-volley to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

Joe Willis stopped five shots for Nashville

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.