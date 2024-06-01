Klich nets equalizer for DC United in 2-2 draw after red cards on Toronto FC’s Bernardeschi, Gomis

Mateusz Klich scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rally D.C. United to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night after Federico Bernardeschi and Nicksoen Gomis received red cards late to leave Toronto FC two men down.

Bernardeschi fed a wide-open Derrick Etienne Jr. the ball in the center of the box and Etienne sent a right-footed shot past DC United goalkeeper Alex Bono to give Toronto (7-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute.

Bernardeschi gave Toronto a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute with an assist from Raoul Petretta. Bernardeschi has scored all seven of his goals this season in his last five matches. The assist was the first this season for Petretta, a second-year defender.

DC United (4-6-7) pulled within a goal in the 79th minute when Ted Ku-Dipietro found the net for a second time this season, scoring unassisted.

Bernardeschi was forced to leave for poor sportsmanship in the 87th minute after receiving his second yellow card. Gomis exited in the third minute of stoppage time. He received a second yellow card for his foul on Garrison Tubbs, leading to Klich’s PK. It was the second goal of the campaign for Klich.

Sean Johnson, fresh off the 100th clean sheet of his career, finished with three saves in each half for Toronto. Bono did not have a save for DC United, winless in its last five matches.

Bernardeschi’s red card was his second of the season. He served a one-match suspension in May for his first one.

The two clubs split a pair of matches last season with both winning at home.

Toronto’s last win in DC came at RFK Stadium on April 16, 2016. Sebastian Giovinco scored 57 seconds into the match and it stood in a 1-0 victory.

Toronto played the Philadelphia Union to a scoreless draw its last time out to earn its first road point in the series since March of 2019.

Only three players in league history have more shutouts than Johnson — Nick Rimando (154), Kevin Hartman (112) and current Seattle Sounder keeper Stefan Frei, who has 108.

Toronto returns to action on June 15 when it hosts the Chicago Fire. DC United travels to play Charlotte FC on June 15.

