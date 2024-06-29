Ibrahim Aliyu, Steve Clark guide Houston over Charlotte 1-0, upping Dynamo’s unbeaten run to six

HOUSTON (AP) — Ibrahim Aliyu scored an early goal for Houston and goalkeeper Steve Clark made it stand up in…

HOUSTON (AP) — Ibrahim Aliyu scored an early goal for Houston and goalkeeper Steve Clark made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night, upping the Dynamo’s unbeaten streak to six.

Houston (8-6-6) scored the lone goal of the match in the 5th minute when Aliyu took a pass from Sebastián Ferreira and found the net for the fifth time this season. Ferreira, who was coming off the franchise’s first hat trick on the road in a 4-1 victory over D.C. United, notched his second assist.

Clark finished with four saves to earn his fourth clean sheet this season for Houston.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots for Charlotte (9-7-5).

Charlotte, which began the season 0-4-1 on the road, entered play having won three of its last four away from home.

Charlotte captain Ashley Westwood missed match because of yellow-card accumulation.

Charlotte and Houston had met twice before with both matches played in Houston. Charlotte notched its first road win during its inaugural 2022 season with a 2-1 victory. Charlotte won at Houston to advance to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup last season.

Ferreira’s hat trick in the victory over DC United was the club’s first since Erick Torres accomplished the feat at home in 2017.

Charlotte returns home to host Inter Miami on Wednesday. Houston travels to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

