MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round

1. Charlotte (from St. Louis City), Hamady Diop, D, Clemson.

2. Orlando (from D.C. United), Shakur Mohammed, F, Duke.

3. Colorado (from Toronto), Moise Bombito, D, New Hampshire.

4. New England (from San Jose), Joshua Bolma, M, Maryland.

5. Vancouver (from Houston), J.C. Ngando, M, UNC-Greensboro.

6. Orlando City (from Chicago), Duncan McGuire, F, Creighton.

7. Salt Lake (from Atlanta), Ilijah Paul, F, Washington.

8. Kansas City Stephen Afrifa, F, FIU.

9. St. Louis City (from Seattle), Owen O’Malley, M Creighton.

10. San Jose (from New England), Daniel Munie, D, Indiana.

11. Nashville (from Charlotte), Joey Skinner, D, Clemson.

12. Charlotte (from Colorado), Patrick Agyemang, F, Rhode Island.

13. Austin (from Houston via Vancouver), C.J. Fodrey, M, San Diego St.

14. Columbus, Maximilian Arfsten, F, San Jose Earthquakes II.

15. Portland, Noel Caliskan, M, Loyola Marymount.

16. Salt Lake, Bertin Jacquesson, F, Pittsburgh.

17. Orlando City, Abdi Salim, D, Syracuse.

18. Inter Miami FC, Cole Jensen, G, Xavier.

19. Minnesota, Ryen Jiba, D, Union Omaha.

20. Austin (from Charlotte via Nashville and St. Louis), Valentin Noel, M, Pittsburgh.

21. N.Y. Red Bulls, Elian Haddock, G, Yale.

22. Cincinnati, Joey Akpunonu, D, Bowling Green.

23. L.A. Galaxy, Gino Vivi, F, UCF.

24. Dallas, Herbert Endeley, F, Indiana.

25. Salt Lake, (from Montreal), Emeka Eneli, F, Cornell.

26. New York City FC, Malcolm Johnston, M, Maryland.

27. Columbus (from Austin via Houston), Xavier Zengue, D, Dayton.

28. Philadelphia, Holden Trent, G, High Point.

29. Vancouver, (from Los Angeles), Levonte Johnson, F, Syracuse.

Second Round

30. St. Louis City, John Klein, M, Saint Louis.

31. D.C. United, Ben Stitz, M, Penn.

32. Toronto, Jalen Watson, D, Penn St.

33. San Jose, Liam Butts, F, Penn St.

34. Houston, Isaiah Reid, D, Clemson.

35. Nashville (from Chicago), Sean Suber, D, Charlotte.

36. Atlanta, Tyler Young, M, Campbell.

37. Kansas City, Christopher Rindov, D, Maryland.

38. Seattle, Eythor Bjorgolfsson, F, Kentucky.

39. New England, Victor, Souza, D, Boston College.

40. Charlotte, Nick Scardina, F, Washington.

41. Colorado, Oliver Semmle, G, Marshall.

42. Vancouver, Daniel Nimick, D, W. Michigan.

43. Columbus, Clay Holstad, M, Kentucky.

44. Portland, Ryan Bilichuk, G, Elon.

45. Salt Lake, Amferny Sinclair, M, Syracuse.

46. Orlando City, Luis Grassow, D, Kentucky.

47. Inter Miami FC, Bachir Ndiaye, M, UNC-Wilmington.

48. Minnesota, Emmanuel Iwe, F, Minnesota United.

49. Nashville, Alex Meinhard, F, Tulsa.

50. N.Y. Red Bulls, Ethan Conley, D, UNC-Greensboro.

51. Cincinnati, Hunter Morse, G, W. Michigan.

52. L.A. Galaxy, Russell Shealy, G, Syracuse.

53. Dallas, Ryan Wittenbrink, M, Indiana.

54. Montreal, Milo Garvanian, D, North Carolina.

55. New York City FC, Braudilio Rodrigues, F, Franklin Pierce.

56. Austin, Jackson Walti, M, Pittsburgh.

57. Philadelphia, Stefan Stojanovic, F, Philadelphia.

58. Los Angeles, Jassem Koleilat, G New Hampshire.

Third Round

59. Seattle (from St. Louis City), Blake Bowen, D, San Diego St.

60. D.C. United, Aidan Rocha, M, Georgetown.

61. Toronto, Charlie Sharp, F, W. Michigan.

62. San Jose, Hunter George, M, Maryland.

63. Houston, Frantz Pierrot, F, UConn.

64. Chicago, Noah Egan, D, Vermont.

65. Nashville (from Atlanta), Makel Rasheed, D, Xavier.

66. New York City FC (from Kansas City), Matthew Myers, F, Rutgers.

67. Chicago (from Seattle), Billy Hency, M, Loyola of Chicago.

68. New England, Andreas Ueland, D, Virginia.

69. Charlotte, Andrew Privett, M, Penn St.

70. L.A. Galaxy, Pass.

71. Vancouver, Buster Sjoberg, D, Syracuse.

72. Austin (from Columbus), Salvatore Mazzaferro, D, South Florida.

73. Portland, Jaden Jones-Riley, D, Dayton.

74. Salt Lake, Moses Mensah, D, Campbell.

75. Montreal (from Orlando), Ousman Jabang, D, Mercer.

76. Chicago (from Inter Miami FC), Wilmer Cabrera Jr., M, Butler.

77. L.A. Galaxy, ((from Minnesota), Pass.

78. Nashville, Rory O’Driscoll, M, New Hampshire.

79. N.Y. Red Bulls, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, M, Boston College.

80. Cincinnati, London Aghedo, D, Air Force.

81. L.A. Galaxy, Pass.

82. Dallas, Kameron Lacey, F, Charlotte.

83. Montreal, Nick Christoffersen, G, Penn.

84. Nashville (from New York City FC), Lyam MacKinnon, F, Villanova.

85. Portland (from Austin), Tyler Clegg, D, James Madison.

86. Philadelphia, Pass.

87. Los Angeles, Noah Dollenmayer, D, CS San Bernardino.

Fourth Round (Compensatory Pick)

88. Portland, (from Salt Lake), Pass.

