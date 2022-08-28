RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Martínez, Purata rally Atlanta United past DC United 3-2

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 6:21 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez and Juan José Purata scored back-to-back goals midway through the second half and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-2 on Sunday.

Ravel Morrison scored his first goal of the season to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

Alan Franco picked up his first netter of the season two minutes later to pull Atlanta United (8-10-9) even, but Ola Kamara scored — his eighth — in the 55th minute to regain the lead for D.C. United (6-17-4).

Martínez found the net in the 62nd minute with his team-high-tying seventh goal to knot the score at 2-2. Purata scored the match-winner eight minutes later with his third goal this season.

Rocco Ríos Novo finished with one save for Atlanta United. David Ochoa stopped six shots for D.C. United.

Atlanta has won six of the last seven match-ups with D.C. United and leads the all-time series 8-6. The two teams have never played to a draw. Atlanta United won for just the fifth time in its last 22 matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

