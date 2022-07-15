Minnesota United hosts D.C. United in non-conference action

DC United (5-10-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) Saint Paul,…

DC United (5-10-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -142, DC United +339, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United faces D.C. United in non-conference action.

Minnesota is 4-3-3 at home. Minnesota has a +2 goal differential, scoring 27 goals while conceding 25.

D.C. United are 2-5-1 on the road. D.C. United has a -14 goal differential, scoring 25 goals while allowing 39.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Reynoso has seven goals and three assists for Minnesota. Robin Lod has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ola Kamara has scored seven goals for D.C. United. Michael Estrada has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

D.C. United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Niko Hansen (injured).

D.C. United: Adrien Perez (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

