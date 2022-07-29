WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Goalkeeper David Ochoa traded to DC United from Salt Lake

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 7:50 PM

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) plays during the first half of the MLS soccer Western Conference final against Portland Timbers on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Portland Timbers won 2-0. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Goalkeeper David Ochoa was traded to D.C. United from Salt Lake on Friday for $75,000 in general allocation money.

Ochoa made his Major League Soccer debut on Nov. 8, 2020, and played in 25 matches in 2021. He has not played in any this season.

If D.C. re-signs Ochoa for 2023, Salt Lake would receive $150,000 GAM in 2023 and $150,000 GAM in 2024. If D.C. transfers Ochoa during the current season, Salt Lake would receive $300,000 GAM in 2023. Salt Lake hold a 25% sell-on fee.

The 21-year-old was born in Oxnard, California, to Mexican parents. He started for the U.S. under-23 team in Olympic qualifying in March 2021 and was selected for a national team roster for a December 2020 exhibition against El Salvador before a strained right quadriceps caused him to be replaced.

Ochoa was approved by FIFA last August to switch affiliation to Mexico. He played for El Tri’s under-21 team in an exhibition against Romania last October and was selected by Mexico coach Gerardo Martino for an April exhibition against Guatemala and CONCACAF Nations League matches in June, though he did not play for Mexico’s senior national team.

