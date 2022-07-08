RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
DC United goalkeeper Hamid out 2-3 months after hand surgery

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 7:42 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid will be sidelined for two-to-three months following surgery on his left hand.

The team said Friday that Hamid had the operation on June 30 with Dr. Peter Thomas of OrthoVirginia to repair a ruptured ligament.

The 31-year-old played for D.C. from 2009-17, joined Denmark’s Midtjylland in 2018, then rejoined D.C. that August. Hamid has made eight appearances for the United States.

