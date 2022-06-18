RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Herbers enters in second half, scores lone goal in Fire win

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 10:39 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Fabian Herbers’ goal led the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

Herbers, who entered in the 65th minute, scored the game-winner in the 78th minute. Kacper Przybylko got the assist.

The Fire (3-7-5) outshot United (4-8-2) 15-7, with seven shots on goal to zero for United.

Rafael Romo had six saves for United.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Fire visit the Houston Dynamo and United hosts Nashville.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

