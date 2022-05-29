RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Luquinhas propels Red Bulls to 4-1 victory over DC United

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 12:36 AM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luquinhas scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to spark the New York Red Bulls to a 4-1 victory over DC United on Saturday.

Luquinhas scored the first goal of the match for the Red Bulls (6-3-5) — in the 54th minute — and made it 2-0 with another score in the 58th. Lewis Morgan upped the lead to 3-0 with a goal five minutes later.

Ola Kamara found the net for United (4-7-2) in the 87th minute.

New York’s final tally came on an own goal by Jose Alfaro in the 90th minute.

The Red Bulls outshot United 14-4 with a 6-1 edge in shots on goal.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

