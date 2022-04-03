RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » DC United » Moreno, Guzan help Atlanta…

Moreno, Guzan help Atlanta United beat DC United 1-0

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 4:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brooks Lennon played a corner kick to the far post and Moreno was there for a header that trickled into the net for Atlanta (3-1-1).

Bradley Guzan, who had allowed eight goals in the first four games of the season, had two saves in his first shutout of 2022.

Atlanta outshot D.C. United (2-3-0) 14-10 overall and 3-2 on target.

D.C. United has lost three consecutive games.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up