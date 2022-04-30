RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » DC United » Columbus beats DC United…

Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play on Saturday.

Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute.

Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute.

It was the first win for Columbus since beating Toronto FC 2-1 on March 12. The Crew scored for the first time since a stoppage-time goal against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.

The Crew outshot United (3-5-0) 10-9 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Eloy Room saved the only shot he faced for the Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up