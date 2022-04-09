RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Atlanta United faces Charlotte FC after shutout win

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 2:03 AM

Atlanta United FC (3-1-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (2-4-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +159, Charlotte FC +168, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0, Atlanta United visits Charlotte FC.

Charlotte takes the field for the seventh game in franchise history. Charlotte has been outscored 9-6 through its first six games of MLS play.

United went 13-9-12 overall and 4-7-7 on the road in the 2021 season. United scored 45 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has four goals for Charlotte. Adam Edouard Armour has one goal.

Josef Martinez has two goals and two assists for United. Luiz Araujo has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured).

United: Machop Chol (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

