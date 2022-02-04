OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Paul Arriola agrees to 4-year contract with MLS’s Dallas

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 7:35 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Dallas team on Friday, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United.

The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year.

Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 43 international appearances.

