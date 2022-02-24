2022 Major League Soccer Schedule

All Times EST Subject to change Saturday, Feb. 26 Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Colorado…

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

New England at New York, 1 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.