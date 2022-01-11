MLS SuperDraft Selections

|First Round
1. Charlotte, Ben Bender, M, Maryland
2. Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, G, Indiana
3. Dallas (from Toronto), Isaiah Parker, F, Saint Louis
4. Houston, Thorleifur Ulfarsson, F, Duke
5. Austin, Kipp Keller, D, Saint Louis
6. Dallas, Lucas Bartlett, D, St. John’s
7. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Chicago), Matthew Nocita, D, Navy
8. San Jose, Ousseni Bouda, F, Stanford
9. Inter Miami FC, Ryan Sailor, D, Washington
10. Nashville SC (from Los Angeles through Colorado), Ahmed Longmire, D, California
11. Chicago FC (from Montreal through N.Y. Red Bulls), Kendall Burks, D, Washington
12. Columbus, Patrick Schulte, G, Saint Louis
13. San Jose (from D.C. United), Oskar Agren, D, Clemson
14. Cincinnati (from L.A. Galaxy), Ian Murphy, D, Duke
15. Montreal (from N.Y. Red Bulls), Jojea Kwizera, F, Utah Valley
16. Vancouver, Simon Becher, F, Saint Louis
17. Minnesota, Tani Oluwaseyi, F, St. John’s
18. Orlando City, Jack Lynn, F, Notre Dame
19. Atlanta, Erik Centeno, F, Pacific
20. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Seattle), O’Vonte Mullings, F, Florida Gulf Coast
21. L.A. Galaxy (from Nashville SC), Farai Mutatu, F, Michigan St.
22. Kansas City, Esai Easley, D, Grand Canyon
23. Colorado, Mohamed Omar, M, Notre Dame
24. New England, Jacob Jackson, G, Loyola Marymount
25. Columbus (from Salt Lake), Philip Quinton, D, Notre Dame
26. Colorado (from Philadelphia), Anthony Markanich, D, N. Illinois
27. Portland, Justin Rasmussen, D, Grand Canyon
28. Dallas (New York City FC), Tsiki Ntsabeleng, F, Oregon St.
|Second Round
29. Charlotte, Kyle Holcomb, F, Wake Forest
30. Cincinnati, Nicholas Markanich, F, N. Illinois
31. Toronto, Luka Gavran, G, St. John’s
32. Houston, Paulo Lima, M, Providence
33. Chicago, Charlie Ostrem, D, Washington
34. New York City FC (from Dallas), Kevin O’Toole, F, Princeton Univ.
35. Austin (from Chicago), Charlie Asensio, D, Clemson
36. D.C. United, Sofiane Djeffal, M, Oregon St.
37. Inter Miami FC, Lucas Meek, F, Washington
38. Nashville SC (from Los Angeles), Will Meyer, G, Akron
39. Houston, Arturo Ordonez, D, Pittsburgh
40. Columbus, Jacob Erlandson, D, Bowling Green
41. D.C. United, Alex Nagy, F, Vermont
42. L.A. Galaxy, Callum Johnson, M, Clemson
43. Seattle (from N.Y. Red Bulls), Achille Robin, D, Washington
44. Vancouver, Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, M, Clemson
45. Colorado (from Minnesota), Roberto Molina, F, Las Vegas Lights (USL)
46. Orlando City, Nathan Dossantos, D, Marshall
47. Atlanta, Tristan Trager, F, Air Force
48. Inter Miami FC (from Seattle), Justin Ingram, M, Loyola (Md.)
49. Vancouver (from Nashville), Giovanni Aguilar, M, CS Northridge
50. Kansas City, Brett St. Martin, D, Maryland
51. Colorado, pass
52. New England, Ben Reveno, D, California
53. Salt Lake, Pedro Fonseca, F, Louisville
54. Inter Miami FC (from Philadelphia), Tyler Bagley, F, Cornell
55. Portland, Julian Bravo, D, Santa Clarra
56. New York City FC, Kingsford Adjei, F, Dayton
|Third Round
57. Charlotte, George Marks, G, Clemson
58. Cincinnati, pass
59. Toronto, Reshaun Walkes, F, Texas Rio Grande Valley
60. L.A. Galaxy (from Houston), Chandler Vaughn, D, Saint Louis
61. Austin, Michael Knapp, M, New York Red Bulls II (USL)
62. Dallas, Alec Smir, G, North Carolina State Univ.
63. Chicago, Carlo Ritaccio, D, Akron
64. San Jose, John Martin, D, Clemson
65. Inter Miami FC, pass
66. Dallas (from Los Angeles), Chase Niece, D, Saint Louis
67. Montreal, Ivy Brisma, F, NC State
68. Columbus, Chris Donovan, F, Drexel
69. D.C. United, Skage Simonson, M, S. Methodist
70. L.A. Galaxy, pass
71. N.Y. Red Bulls, Giannis Nikopolidis, G, Georgetown
72. Vancouver, Theo Collomb, F, UNC-Greensboro
73. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Minnesota), Seth Kuhn, M, Penn St.
74. Orlando City, Nick Taylor, F, Cent. Florida
75. Atlanta, Daniel Bloyou, F, Penn St.
76. Seattle, Hal Uderitz, M, Seattle
77. Nashville SC, pass
78. Kansas City, pass
79. Colorado, pass
80. New England, pass
81. Salt Lake, Jasper Loeffelsend, D, Pittsburgh
82. Philadelphia, pass
83. Portland, Sivert Haugli, D, Virginia Tech
84. New York City FC, El Mehdi Youssoufi, F, St. Francis Brooklyn
85. Chicago, Yanis Leerman, D, Central Florida
86. Vancouver, Vitor Dias, M, Marshall
87. Dallas, Holland Rula, D, Wake Forest
88. Atlanta, Tola Showunmi, F, New Hampshire
89. San Jose, pass
