MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Charlotte, Ben Bender, M, Maryland 2. Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, G, Indiana 3. Dallas (from Toronto), Isaiah Parker,…

First Round

1. Charlotte, Ben Bender, M, Maryland

2. Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, G, Indiana

3. Dallas (from Toronto), Isaiah Parker, F, Saint Louis

4. Houston, Thorleifur Ulfarsson, F, Duke

5. Austin, Kipp Keller, D, Saint Louis

6. Dallas, Lucas Bartlett, D, St. John’s

7. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Chicago), Matthew Nocita, D, Navy

8. San Jose, Ousseni Bouda, F, Stanford

9. Inter Miami FC, Ryan Sailor, D, Washington

10. Nashville SC (from Los Angeles through Colorado), Ahmed Longmire, D, California

11. Chicago FC (from Montreal through N.Y. Red Bulls), Kendall Burks, D, Washington

12. Columbus, Patrick Schulte, G, Saint Louis

13. San Jose (from D.C. United), Oskar Agren, D, Clemson

14. Cincinnati (from L.A. Galaxy), Ian Murphy, D, Duke

15. Montreal (from N.Y. Red Bulls), Jojea Kwizera, F, Utah Valley

16. Vancouver, Simon Becher, F, Saint Louis

17. Minnesota, Tani Oluwaseyi, F, St. John’s

18. Orlando City, Jack Lynn, F, Notre Dame

19. Atlanta, Erik Centeno, F, Pacific

20. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Seattle), O’Vonte Mullings, F, Florida Gulf Coast

21. L.A. Galaxy (from Nashville SC), Farai Mutatu, F, Michigan St.

22. Kansas City, Esai Easley, D, Grand Canyon

23. Colorado, Mohamed Omar, M, Notre Dame

24. New England, Jacob Jackson, G, Loyola Marymount

25. Columbus (from Salt Lake), Philip Quinton, D, Notre Dame

26. Colorado (from Philadelphia), Anthony Markanich, D, N. Illinois

27. Portland, Justin Rasmussen, D, Grand Canyon

28. Dallas (New York City FC), Tsiki Ntsabeleng, F, Oregon St.

Second Round

29. Charlotte, Kyle Holcomb, F, Wake Forest

30. Cincinnati, Nicholas Markanich, F, N. Illinois

31. Toronto, Luka Gavran, G, St. John’s

32. Houston, Paulo Lima, M, Providence

33. Chicago, Charlie Ostrem, D, Washington

34. New York City FC (from Dallas), Kevin O’Toole, F, Princeton Univ.

35. Austin (from Chicago), Charlie Asensio, D, Clemson

36. D.C. United, Sofiane Djeffal, M, Oregon St.

37. Inter Miami FC, Lucas Meek, F, Washington

38. Nashville SC (from Los Angeles), Will Meyer, G, Akron

39. Houston, Arturo Ordonez, D, Pittsburgh

40. Columbus, Jacob Erlandson, D, Bowling Green

41. D.C. United, Alex Nagy, F, Vermont

42. L.A. Galaxy, Callum Johnson, M, Clemson

43. Seattle (from N.Y. Red Bulls), Achille Robin, D, Washington

44. Vancouver, Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador, M, Clemson

45. Colorado (from Minnesota), Roberto Molina, F, Las Vegas Lights (USL)

46. Orlando City, Nathan Dossantos, D, Marshall

47. Atlanta, Tristan Trager, F, Air Force

48. Inter Miami FC (from Seattle), Justin Ingram, M, Loyola (Md.)

49. Vancouver (from Nashville), Giovanni Aguilar, M, CS Northridge

50. Kansas City, Brett St. Martin, D, Maryland

51. Colorado, pass

52. New England, Ben Reveno, D, California

53. Salt Lake, Pedro Fonseca, F, Louisville

54. Inter Miami FC (from Philadelphia), Tyler Bagley, F, Cornell

55. Portland, Julian Bravo, D, Santa Clarra

56. New York City FC, Kingsford Adjei, F, Dayton

Third Round

57. Charlotte, George Marks, G, Clemson

58. Cincinnati, pass

59. Toronto, Reshaun Walkes, F, Texas Rio Grande Valley

60. L.A. Galaxy (from Houston), Chandler Vaughn, D, Saint Louis

61. Austin, Michael Knapp, M, New York Red Bulls II (USL)

62. Dallas, Alec Smir, G, North Carolina State Univ.

63. Chicago, Carlo Ritaccio, D, Akron

64. San Jose, John Martin, D, Clemson

65. Inter Miami FC, pass

66. Dallas (from Los Angeles), Chase Niece, D, Saint Louis

67. Montreal, Ivy Brisma, F, NC State

68. Columbus, Chris Donovan, F, Drexel

69. D.C. United, Skage Simonson, M, S. Methodist

70. L.A. Galaxy, pass

71. N.Y. Red Bulls, Giannis Nikopolidis, G, Georgetown

72. Vancouver, Theo Collomb, F, UNC-Greensboro

73. N.Y. Red Bulls (from Minnesota), Seth Kuhn, M, Penn St.

74. Orlando City, Nick Taylor, F, Cent. Florida

75. Atlanta, Daniel Bloyou, F, Penn St.

76. Seattle, Hal Uderitz, M, Seattle

77. Nashville SC, pass

78. Kansas City, pass

79. Colorado, pass

80. New England, pass

81. Salt Lake, Jasper Loeffelsend, D, Pittsburgh

82. Philadelphia, pass

83. Portland, Sivert Haugli, D, Virginia Tech

84. New York City FC, El Mehdi Youssoufi, F, St. Francis Brooklyn

85. Chicago, Yanis Leerman, D, Central Florida

86. Vancouver, Vitor Dias, M, Marshall

87. Dallas, Holland Rula, D, Wake Forest

88. Atlanta, Tola Showunmi, F, New Hampshire

89. San Jose, pass

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.