Arriola could leave DC United for Mexico, other MLS team

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 7:17 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Arriola could be on the move from D.C. United after five seasons.

The 26-year-old winger, a regular on the U.S. national team, said Wednesday a trade or transfer was possible before the end of the month.

Mexico’s Club América is trying to acquire Arriola from MLS, according to several reports in Mexican media. Dallas and expansion Charlotte are possible trade destinations, MLSsoccer.com reported.

“This is the most important year in my career. And like most players I was looking for the best opportunity and situations to be the most successful in,” he said Wednesday after U.S. training. “I still have a great relationship with D.C. And I’m still currently a D.C. United player. So if things were to move on, then, obviously, it would be mutual. And if not, I’ll be at (D.C.) training camp as soon as (U.S.) camp is over.”

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

He spent 2013-17 with Tijuana before signing with D.C. late in the 2017 season. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 before a quadriceps injury.

