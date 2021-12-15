CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Paredes hurts ankle, will miss US exhibition vs Bosnia

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 11:08 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Paredes injured his left ankle in training and will miss the United States’ exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday the 18-year-old left back and midfielder returned to D.C. United for treatment of a mild ankle injury suffered during training.

Paredes had been hoping to make his national team debut.

