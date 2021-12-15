2022 Major League Soccer Schedule

All Times EST Subject to change Saturday, Feb. 26 Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Colorado…

All Times EST Subject to change Saturday, Feb. 26

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Austin, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Inter Miami, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at San Jose, 6 p.m.

New England at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Montreal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 5

Dallas at New England, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

New York at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 6

Inter Miami at Austin, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 12

Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Inter Miami, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 13

Minnesota at N.Y. Red Bulls, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 19

Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New England at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 20

Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Austin, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 26

Cincinnati at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 27

Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 2

Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 9

Chicago at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 4 p.m.

New England at Inter Miami, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 10

Minnesota at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 16

Vancouver at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 17

Salt Lake at New York, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 23

Houston at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.

Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 24

Atlanta at Inter Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 30

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Austin at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

San Jose at New York, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Inter Miami at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at New York, 7 p.m.

Portland at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Houston at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, TBD

Sunday, May 8

Toronto at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Salt Lake at Nashville, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

New England at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Toronto at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Salt Lake at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Charlotte at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy, TBD

Saturday, June 4

Salt Lake at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

N.Y. Red Bulls at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

New England at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Inter Miami at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Colorado at New York, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Austin, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

N.Y. Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Austin at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Atlanta at New York, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Austin at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Inter Miami at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Montreal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

New England at New York, 1 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Houston at Austin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Salt Lake at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at N.Y. Red Bulls, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Inter Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

N.Y. Red Bulls at Austin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Portland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New England, 8 p.m.

Austin at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Jose, TBD

Sunday, July 31

Orlando City at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

D.C. United at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Orlando City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Austin, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, TBD

Friday, Aug. 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cincinnati at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Los Angeles FC at Austin, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Inter Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake at Austin, TBD

New England at Houston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 17

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York, TBD

Dallas at San Jose, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Inter Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Inter Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Atlanta at New England, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, TBD

Sunday, Oct. 2

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Colorado at Austin, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Portland at Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, TBD

New England at Chicago, TBD

Cincinnati at D.C. United, TBD

Montreal at Inter Miami, TBD

Charlotte at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD

Columbus at Orlando City, TBD

Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

