CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » DC United » Ola Kamara scores twice,…

Ola Kamara scores twice, D.C. United beats Toronto FC 3-1

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice to tie for the MLS goals title with a career-high 19 and D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Sunday to close the regular season.

Kamara shared the Golden Boot with New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos, with Castellanos scoring the tying goal in New York’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Steven Birnbaum also scored for D.C. United (14-15-5), which missed the Eastern Conference playoffs when the New York Red Bulls tied Nashville.

Julian Gressel had two assists for the Washington club.

Richie Laryea scored for Toronto (6-18-10).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up