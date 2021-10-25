The New York Red Bulls play DC United on 4-game win streak

New York Red Bulls (12-11-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (12-14-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Washington,…

New York Red Bulls (12-11-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (12-14-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +106, New York +250, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep a four-game win streak going when it visits DC United.

DC United is 11-13-5 in Eastern Conference play. Ola Kamara leads the Eastern Conference with 17 goals. DC United has scored 51 goals.

The Red Bulls are 12-9-7 in conference matchups. Kyle Duncan ranks fourth in league action with 10 cards, all of them yellow. New York has 68 cards, collecting two red cards.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara leads DC United with 17 goals. Ramon Abila has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

Patryk Klimala has eight goals and six assists for New York. Omir Fernandez has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

New York: 6-1-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

New York: Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.