Dike’s late goal helps Orlando City beats DC United 2-1

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 9:55 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Olando City beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.

A shot by Antônio Carlos was blocked out of bounds by Steven Birnbaum resulting in a corner kick Chris Mueller that Dike flicked off the crossbar and into the net on the final play of the game to make it 2-1. The 21-year-old Dike has scored a goal in each of the last three games.

Orlando City (11-8-9) snapped a five-game winless streak that started with four consecutive losses.

Julian Gressel ran onto a ball played by Russell Canouse, took a dribble and then blasted a right footer inside the near post from outside the area to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Robin Jansson scored from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 17th minute. Mauricio Pereyra played a corner kick to the center of the area and Junior Urso’s header was parried by goalkeeper Bill Hamid but Jansson put away the rebound.

D.C. United (12-12-4) had won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

