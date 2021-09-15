Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
DC United’s Kamara scores 3 goals, takes Golden Boot lead

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 9:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (10-10-4) has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points.

Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.

Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.

Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara’s header.

