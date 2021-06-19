CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Kamara scores, D.C. United beats 9-man Inter Miami 1-0

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and D.C. United beat nine-man Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara punched it to the right side of the goal to beat goalkeeper John McCarthy, who dove the wrong way. United (4-5-0) got the chance for the opener from the spot because of a hand ball in the area by Miami’s Christian Makoun.

Inter (2-5-2) went down a man in the 55th minute when Gregore was shown his second yellow for a hip-check. Ryan Shawcross was shown red in the 84th for a violent takedown of D.C.’s Joseph Mora.

