Kamara scores, D.C. United beats 9-man Inter Miami 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and D.C. United beat nine-man Inter…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and D.C. United beat nine-man Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara punched it to the right side of the goal to beat goalkeeper John McCarthy, who dove the wrong way. United (4-5-0) got the chance for the opener from the spot because of a hand ball in the area by Miami’s Christian Makoun.

Inter (2-5-2) went down a man in the 55th minute when Gregore was shown his second yellow for a hip-check. Ryan Shawcross was shown red in the 84th for a violent takedown of D.C.’s Joseph Mora.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.