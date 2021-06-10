CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » DC United » 10-man Montreal holds off…

10-man Montreal holds off D.C. United for 0-0 tie

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. United midfielder Kevin Paredes (30) and CF Montreal defender Zachary Brault-Guillard battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, left, and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) and CF Montreal forward Bjorn Johnsen battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
CF Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (8) and D.C. United forward Adrien Perez (16) battle for the ball, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) and CF Montreal midfielder Ahmed Hamdi collide, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
CF Montreal defender Mustafa Kizza (12) heads the ball against D.C. United defender Julian Gressel, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
(1/6)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter.

Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

House appropriators formally endorse Biden's 2022 federal pay proposal

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up