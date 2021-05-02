CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Yueill, Cowell help San Jose beat DC United 4-1

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 2:20 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Yueill had his first multi-goal game, 17-year-old Cade Cowell added a goal and two assists, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat D.C. United 4-1 on Saturday night.

Javier López took a pass from Cowell, paused as he seemed to measure his shot, and then side-netted a left-footer from outside the area to open the scoring just 54 seconds into the game.

Cowell, who scored one goal in 17 appearances last season, gave San Jose (2-1-0) a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute, using speed, strength and explosiveness to win a long ball played by Cristian Espinoza and bend a right-footer inside the post. He two goals and three assists this season, including a goal and an assist back-to-back games.

Tony Alfaro scored for D.C. United (1-2-0) in the 31st minute but Yueill answered with a volley from 25 yards out in the 43rd and put away a header from point-blank range off a chip-shot cross by Cowell in the 85th minute.

D.C. has lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 5-1 after a season-opening win over New York City.

