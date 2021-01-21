MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech 2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest 3. Colorado Rapids, Philip…

First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids, Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United, Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston, Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City, Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indy Eleven / Indiana

MORE

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.