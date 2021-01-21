CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
MLS SuperDraft Selections

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 2:59 PM

First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids, Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United, Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston, Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City, Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indy Eleven / Indiana

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

