MLS SuperDraft Selections

|First Round
1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech
2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest
3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson
4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson
5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest
6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington
7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia
8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown
9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron
10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana
11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington
12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California
13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse
14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge
15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist
16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver
17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest
18. Minnesota (from Toronto), Nabilai Kibunguchy, d, California, Davis
19. Orlando City (from Philadelphia), Rio Hope-Gund, d, Georgetown
20. Nashville, Irakoze Donasiyano, f, Virginia
21. Austin (from Colorado thru Dallas), Aedan Stanley, d, Duke
22. Orlando City, Brandon Hackenberg, d, Penn State
23. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Javain Brown, d, South Florida
24. New England, Edward Kizza, f, Pittsburgh
25. Toronto (from Minnesota), Matt Di Rosa, m, Maryland
26. Miami (from Seattle), Aime Mabika, d, Kentucky
27. Columbus, Justin Malou, d, Clemson
|Second Round
28. Austin, Daniel Steedman, f, Virginia
29. Cincinnati, Avionne Flanagan, d, South Florida
30. Houston, Kristofer Strickler, f, Virginia Tech
31. Atlanta (from D.C. United), Josh Bauer, d, New Hampshire
32. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Logan Panchot, m, Stanford
33. Chicago, Jackson Ragen, d, Michigan
34. Salt Lake, Elijah Amo, f, Louisville
35. LA Galaxy, Preston Judd, f, Denver
36. Nashville (from Vancouver), Tom Judge, d, James Madison
37. Miami, Joseph Hafferty, d, Oregon State
38. Minnesota (from Montreal), Sean O’Hearn, d,Georgetown
39. San Jose, George Asomani, m, North Carolina State
40. N.Y. Red Bulls, Lamine Conte, m, Louisville
41. Los Angeles FC, CC Uche, d, Ohio State
42. Colorado, Pass
43. Portland, Dawson McCartney, m, Dartmouth College
44. New York City FC, Ben Di Rosa, d, Maryland
45. Toronto, Nathaniel Crofts, f, Virginia
46. Vancouver (from Nashville thru Philadelphia), Eric Iloski, m, UCLA
47. Chicago (from Nashville), Christian Pinzon, f, California State, Fullerton
48. FC Dallas, Colin Shutler, g, Virginia
49. Orlando City, Andrew Pannenberg, g, Wake Forest
50. Kansas City, Matt Constant, d, North Carolina
51. New England, Francois Dulysse, d, Manhattan College
52. Columbus (from Minnesota), Joshua Jackson-Ketchup, d, Ohio State
53. Vancouver (from Seattle), Joel Harrison, d, Michigan
54. Cincinnati (from Columbus), Jonas Fjeldberg, m, Dayton
|Third Round
55. Austin, Noah Lawrence, g, Ohio State
56. Cincinnati, Matthew Vowinkel, f, Hofstra
57. Houston, Brandon Terwege, d, Southern Methodist
58. Columbus (form D.C. United), pass
59. Atlanta, Aiden McFadden, m, Notre Dame
60. Chicago, Mitch Guitar, m, Indy Eleven / Wisconsin
61. Salt Lake, Aris Briggs, f, Georgia State
62. LA Galaxy, Pass
63. Montreal (from Vancouver), Giuseppe Barone, m, Michigan State
64. Toronto (from Miami) , Paul Rothrock, m, Georgetown
65. Montreal, Pass
66. San Jose, Pass
67. N.Y. Red Bulls, AJ Marcucci, g, Connecticut College
68. Los Angeles FC, Alvaro Quezada, f, California, Irvine
69. Colorado, Pass
70. Portland, Diego Gutierrez, f, Creighton
71. New York City FC, Vuk Latinovich, m, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
72. Toronto, Jon-Talen Maples, m, Southern Methodist
73. Nashville (from Philadelphia), Sondre Norheim, d, Syracuse
74. Nashville, Tor Saunders, g, Coastal Carolina
75. Dallas, Thibaut Jacquel, d, Campbell
76. Dallas (from Orlando), Mark Salas, d, North Carolina
77. Kansas City, Jamil Roberts, f, Marshall
78. New England, Pass
79. Dallas (from Miami thru Columbus), Giovanni Montesdeoca, f, North Carolina
80. Seattle, TJ Bush, g, James Madison
81. New York Red Bulls (from Miami thru Columbus), Pass
82. Kansas City (from Atlanta), Pass
83. Miami (from Vancouver), Pass
84. Salt Lake (from Colorado), Rene White, f, New Jersey Institute of Technology
85. Miami (from New England), Pass
86. Nashville (from Minnesota), Leroy Enzugusi, f, Drake
