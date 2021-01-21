MLS SuperDraft Selections

The Associated Press

First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana

11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington

12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California

13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse

14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge

15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist

16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver

17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest

18. Minnesota (from Toronto), Nabilai Kibunguchy, d, California, Davis

19. Orlando City (from Philadelphia), Rio Hope-Gund, d, Georgetown

20. Nashville, Irakoze Donasiyano, f, Virginia

21. Austin (from Colorado thru Dallas), Aedan Stanley, d, Duke

22. Orlando City, Brandon Hackenberg, d, Penn State

23. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Javain Brown, d, South Florida

24. New England, Edward Kizza, f, Pittsburgh

25. Toronto (from Minnesota), Matt Di Rosa, m, Maryland

26. Miami (from Seattle), Aime Mabika, d, Kentucky

27. Columbus, Justin Malou, d, Clemson

Second Round

28. Austin, Daniel Steedman, f, Virginia

29. Cincinnati, Avionne Flanagan, d, South Florida

30. Houston, Kristofer Strickler, f, Virginia Tech

31. Atlanta (from D.C. United), Josh Bauer, d, New Hampshire

32. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Logan Panchot, m, Stanford

33. Chicago, Jackson Ragen, d, Michigan

34. Salt Lake, Elijah Amo, f, Louisville

35. LA Galaxy, Preston Judd, f, Denver

36. Nashville (from Vancouver), Tom Judge, d, James Madison

37. Miami, Joseph Hafferty, d, Oregon State

38. Minnesota (from Montreal), Sean O’Hearn, d, NE Revolution II / Georgetown

39. San Jose, George Asomani, m, North Carolina State

40. N.Y. Red Bulls, Lamine Conte, m, Louisville

41. Los Angeles FC, CC Uche, d, Ohio State

42. Colorado, Pass

43. Portland, Dawson McCartney, m, Dartmouth College

44. New York City FC, Ben Di Rosa, d, Maryland

45. Toronto, Nathaniel Crofts, f, Virginia

46. Vancouver (from Nashville thru Philadelphia), Eric Iloski, m, UCLA

47. Chicago (from Nashville), Christian Pinzon, f, California State, Fullerton

48. FC Dallas, Colin Shutler, g, Virginia

49. Orlando City, Andrew Pannenberg, g, Wake Forest

50. Kansas City, Matt Constant, d, North Carolina

51. New England, Francois Dulysse, d, NE Revolution II / Manhattan College

52. Columbus (from Minnesota), Joshua Jackson-Ketchup, d, Ohio State

53. Vancouver (from Seattle), Joel Harrison, d, Michigan

54. Cincinnati (from Columbus), Jonas Fjeldberg, m, Dayton

Third Round

55. Austin, Noah Lawrence, g, Ohio State

56. Cincinnati, Matthew Vowinkel, f, Hofstra

57. Houston, Brandon Terwege, d, Southern Methodist

58. Columbus (form D.C. United), pass

59. Atlanta, Aiden McFadden, m, Notre Dame

60. Chicago, Mitch Guitar, m, Indy Eleven / Wisconsin

61. Salt Lake, Aris Briggs, f, Georgia State

62. LA Galaxy, Pass

63. Montreal (from Vancouver), Giuseppe Barone, m, Michigan State

64. Toronto (from Miami) , Paul Rothrock, m, Georgetown

65. Montreal, Pass

66. San Jose, Pass

67. N.Y. Red Bulls, AJ Marcucci, g, Connecticut College

68. Los Angeles FC, Alvaro Quezada, f, California, Irvine

69. Colorado, Pass

70. Portland, Diego Gutierrez, f, Creighton

71. New York City FC, Vuk Latinovich, m, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

72. Toronto, Jon-Talen Maples, m, Southern Methodist

73. Nashville (from Philadelphia), Sondre Norheim, d, Syracuse

74. Nashville, Tor Saunders, g, Coastal Carolina

75. Dallas, Thibaut Jacquel, d, Campbell

76. Dallas (from Orlando), Mark Salas, d, North Carolina

77. Kansas City, Jamil Roberts, f, Marshall

78. New England, Pass

79. Dallas (from Miami thru Columbus), Giovanni Montesdeoca, f, North Carolina

80. Seattle, TJ Bush, g, James Madison

81. New York Red Bulls (from Miami thru Columbus), Pass

82. Kansas City (from Atlanta), Pass

83. Miami (from Vancouver), Pass

84. Salt Lake (from Colorado), Rene White, f, New Jersey Institute of Technology

85. Miami (from New England), Pass

86. Nashville (from Minnesota), Leroy Enzugusi, f, Drake

