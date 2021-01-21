MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech 2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest 3. Colorado Rapids (from…

First Round

1. Austin, Daniel Pereira, m, Virginia Tech

2. Cincinnati, Calvin Harris, f, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rapids (from Houston), Philip Mayaka, m, Clemson

4. D.C. United, Kimarni Smith, f, Clemson

5. D.C. United (from Atlanta), Michael DeShields, d, Wake Forest

6. Houston (from Colorado thru Chicago), Ethan Bartlow, d, Washington

7. Salt Lake, Bret Halsey, d, Virginia

8. Orlando City (from Portland thru LA Galaxy), Derek Dodson, f, Georgetown

9. Vancouver, David Egbo, f, Akron

10. Miami, Josh Penn, f, Indiana

11. Austin (from Montreal), Freddy Kleemann, d, Washington

12. San Jose, Thomas Williamson, f, California

13. N.Y. Red Bulls, Luther Archimede, f, Syracuse

14. Los Angeles FC, Daniel Trejo, f, California State, Northridge

15. FC Dallas (from Colorado), Nicky Hernandez, m, Southern Methodist

16. LA Galaxy (from Portland), Josh Drack, f, Denver

17. Minnesota (from NYCFC), Justin McMaster, f, Wake Forest

18. Minnesota (from Toronto), Nabilai Kibunguchy, d, California, Davis

19. Orlando City (from Philadelphia), Rio Hope-Gund, d, Georgetown

20. Nashville, Irakoze Donasiyano, f, Virginia

21. Austin (from Colorado thru Dallas), Aedan Stanley, d, Duke

22. Orlando City, Brandon Hackenberg, d, Penn State

23. Vancouver (from Sporting KC), Javain Brown, d, South Florida

24. New England, Edward Kizza, f, Pittsburgh

25. Toronto (from Minnesota), Matt Di Rosa, m, Maryland

26. Miami (from Seattle), Aime Mabika, d, Kentucky

27. Columbus, Justin Malou, d, Clemson

