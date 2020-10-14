Union ties D.C. United 2-2, clinches playoff spot

Mark McKenzie scored his first MLS goal in the closing minutes of regulation, lifting Philadelphia to 2-2 tie with D.C. United on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark McKenzie scored his first MLS goal in the closing minutes of regulation, lifting Philadelphia to 2-2 tie with D.C. United on Wednesday night.

With the tie, Philadelphia (10-3-5) clinched a playoff berth. The Union have one loss in their last nine games and are three points behind Eastern Conference-leading Toronto.

The 21-year-old McKenzie ripped a one-touch shot, off a clearance attempt by United, from well outside the area to close the scoring in the 87th minute.

D.C. United (2-10-6) snapped a five-game losing streak, but is winless in its last nine games dating to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 2.

Philadelphia’s Anthony Fontana opened the scoring in the 49th minute, but Donovan Pines side-netted a header off a corner kick by Yamil Asad in the 71st and then Asad converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after a hand ball in the area by the Union.

D.C. United interim coach Chad Ashton — who took over last week after Ben Olsen was fired — earned his first MLS point in his second game at the helm.

