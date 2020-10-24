ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Gelmin Rivas scores first MLS goal, D.C. beats Atlanta 2-1

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 7:39 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Gelmin Rivas scored his first MLS goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time, helping D.C. United top Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday.

D.C. (4-10-6) won consecutive matches for the first time this season. Atlanta (5-11-4) dropped to 0-3-2 since a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Oct. 3.

Russell Canouse gave D.C. a 1-0 lead with a header in the 77th minute. Atlanta’s Jon Gallagher tied it in the 89th when he headed in a shot on a cross from Brooks Lennon.

Rivas fired his left-footed shot under the crossbar in the 92nd minute following a pass from midfielder Kevin Paredes.

Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno nearly scored in the 45th minute with a shot from long range, but goalkeeper Bill Hamid dove to his left and deflected it away.

