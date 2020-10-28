ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
DC United boosts playoff hopes, beats Columbus Crew 1-0

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 10:52 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julian Gressel scored and D.C. United boosted its playoff hopes by beating the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the third straight win for D.C. United (5-10-6). The Crew (10-5-5), who needed a win to stay in Supporters’ Shield contention, dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Yamil Asad sent a pass to Gressel, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the net in the 32nd minute. It was Gressel’s second goal of the season.

Columbus’ Luis Díaz sailed a shot over the crossbar in the 56th minute. Krisztian Nemeth’s header attempt skimmed over the crossbar in the 73rd, and Jonathan Mensah missed a header for the Crew in the 85th.

