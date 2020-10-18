CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
D.C. United ends long winless streak, tops Cincinnati 2-1

The Associated Press

October 18, 2020, 10:00 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chris Odoi-Atsem scored his first MLS goal, lifting D.C. United past FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Sunday night.

Odoi-Atsem gathered a rebound on the right after keeper Robert Edwards’ save created the ricochet, scoring in the 78th minute.

D.C. United (3-10-6) won for the first time since Sept. 2, a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Bradon Vázquez knotted the score at 1-1 at the 66th minute for Cincinnati, which fell to 4-11-4.

Donovan Pines scored his second goal in as many games in the 36th minute, tapping the ball in after Edwards failed to control the ball that he briefly had off a D.C. United set piece.

